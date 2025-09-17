Buccaneers' SirVocea Dennis: Limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dennis (ankle) was a limited participant at the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday.
Dennis popped up on the injury report with an apparent ankle injury Wednesday, which he may have suffered in the team's 20-19 win over the Texans on Monday Night Football. The linebacker's ability to practice in any capacity to open the week is a good sign for his chances to play Sunday versus the Jets. Dennis will have two more chances to log a full practice before the end of the week.
