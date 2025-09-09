Buccaneers' SirVocea Dennis: Logs 10 stops in Week 1 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dennis posted 10 tackles (seven solo), including two for loss, and a defensed pass Sunday in a 23-20 victory over the Falcons.
Dennis was one of three Bucs to reach the double-digit tackle mark in the win. It was a solid statistical beginning for the third-year linebacker, who made his first NFL start Sunday. Dennis did miss a few tackles, however, and head coach Todd Bowles described his performance as "up and down," per PewterReport.
