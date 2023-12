Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Dennis (illness) has a long way to go to play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

With regular starting linebackers Lavonte David (groin) and Devin White (foot) already ruled out for Week 13, Dennis would figure to be Tampa Bay's best option at that position if he was able to suit up Sunday. If not though, 2021 fifth-rounder K.J. Britt is likely the next man up.