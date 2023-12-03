Dennis (illness) is inactive Sunday against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Dennis was considered doubtful coming into the day, so his inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise. With Devin White (foot) and Lavonte David (groin) also inactive, the Buccaneers will be extremely thin at middle linebacker. K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell will both be called upon to step up in their absences.