Dennis notched one tackle and one defensed pass in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Though he played all 61 of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps. Dennis finished with a season-low tackle total. The third-year linebacker did manage his third defensed pass of the season, however. Through nine games, Dennis has posted 60 tackles, including 2.0 sacks.

