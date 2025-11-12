Buccaneers' SirVocea Dennis: Posts quiet stat line in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dennis notched one tackle and one defensed pass in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Though he played all 61 of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps. Dennis finished with a season-low tackle total. The third-year linebacker did manage his third defensed pass of the season, however. Through nine games, Dennis has posted 60 tackles, including 2.0 sacks.
