Dennis recorded 12 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Monday's loss to the Lions.

Dennis finished second on Tampa Bay in tackles and recorded a new season-high mark. He also logged his first sack of the campaign when he brought down Jared Goff for a 12-yard loss early in the second quarter. On the season, Dennis has tallied 52 tackles and two pass defenses through seven contests.

