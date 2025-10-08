Buccaneers' SirVocea Dennis: Records eight tackles vs. Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dennis recorded eight tackles (four solo) during the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Dennis played 56 of 61 defensive snaps (91.8 percent) and finished Sunday's contest with the third most sacks on the Buccaneers behind Lavonte David and Jacob Parrish (nine each). Dennis has recorded at least eight tackles in three of the first five games of the regular season and is up to 33 stops (23 solo) and two pass defenses in 2025.
