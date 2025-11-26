Dennis posted seven tackles (three solo) during the Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Dennis played every single defensive snap for a fourth consecutive game (and fifth time this season), and he finished Sunday's game with the third-most tackles on the Buccaneers behind Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield (eight each). Dennis has recorded at least seven stops in seven of 11 regular-season games, and he is up to 71 tackles (45 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and four pass defenses (one interception) on the year.