Dennis (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Dallas, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Dennis suffered an ankle injury during the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Packers on Sunday. The Bucs are still awaiting the results of his MRI, but the injury is severe enough for the fourth-year pro to be sidelined for Thursday night's contest. In Dennis' absence, Christian Rozeboom will be the sole depth option at inside linebacker behind Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter.

Add CBS Sports on Google