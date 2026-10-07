Dennis (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Dallas, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Dennis suffered an ankle injury during the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Packers on Sunday. The Bucs are still awaiting the results of his MRI, but the injury is severe enough for the fourth-year pro to be sidelined for Thursday night's contest. In Dennis' absence, Christian Rozeboom will be the sole depth option at inside linebacker behind Alex Anzalone and Josiah Trotter.