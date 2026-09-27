Dennis will start at inside linebacker against the Vikings on Sunday due to the absence of Jeremiah Trotter (shoulder), Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dennis has mostly worked on special teams this season and has only two tackles (one solo) through two games. However, with Trotter sidelined by a shoulder issue, Dennis will start next to Alex Anzalone for Sunday's game, with Christian Rozeboom providing depth at the position. Dennis was a regular starter for the Buccaneers last year, when he logged 101 tackles (66 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and five pass defenses (including one interception) across 16 regular-season games.