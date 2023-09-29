Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Dennis (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game at the Saints, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
For the third straight week, Dennis will watch from the sidelines as he recovers from a lingering hamstring injury. He doesn't leave a ton of slack in terms of playing time, but what little there is figures to go mostly to 2021 fifth-rounder K.J. Britt.
