Buccaneers' Spencer Schnell: Bumps to active roster
The Buccaneers promoted Schnell to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Schnell joined the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday after Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both suffered hamstring injuries in Sunday's win over the Lions. Evans was placed on injured reserve, and it's increasingly unlikely Godwin is able to play Saturday versus the Texans, so Schnell will add depth to the Bucs' receiving corps. The undrafted rookie out was productive at Illinois State, generating 65 receptions for 872 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season, but he'll likely stay in a special-teams role if he suits up Saturday.
