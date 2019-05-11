Buccaneers' Spencer Schnell: Joining Tampa Bay

Schnell is signing with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Schnell didn't sign with the initial wave of undrafted players, but left an impression during the Buccaneers' rookie minicamp over the last couple days. The 24-year-old caught 65 passes for 872 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season at Illinois State.

