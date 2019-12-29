Play

Schnell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Schnell was active and served as the team's punt returner in Week 16, but he'll take a seat for the finale with Jaydon Mickens and John Franklin promoted from the practice squad this week.

More News

