Buccaneers' Spencer Schnell: Stands out in preseason opener
Schnell brought in seven of nine targets for 119 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.
Schnell drew even with tight end Tanner Hudson for the team lead in receptions and targets, and he paced both squads in receiving yardage as well. The undrafted rookie has been making an impression since minicamp, and the sure hands that snagged him a training camp opportunity in the first place were on full display again Friday. Schnell still has an uphill battle to secure a spot on the final roster, but he figures to get plenty of opportunity over the next three exhibitions and also now has one less competitor for a roster spot in the wake of Bryant Mitchell's season-ending Achilles tear.
