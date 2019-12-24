Schnell did not see any targets in Saturday's 23-20 loss to the Texans but returned two punts for three yards.

Schnell was promoted from the practice squad the Wednesday before the contest with the Buccaneers thin at the receiver position overall, but he was limited to just one snap from scrimmage. Schnell logged 11 on special teams and wasn't able to shake loose on his pair of returns, but he'll look to potentially play a larger role in Week 17 against the Falcons if active.