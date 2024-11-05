Shepard (hamstring) is listed as active Monday in Kansas City, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Shepard was contained to one limited practice (Saturday) during Week 9 prep due to a hamstring issue, but it won't stop him from being available to an otherwise banged-up receiving corps. Tampa Bay will be without all of Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) and Jalen McMillan (hamstring) in Week 9, meaning Shepard should be targeted early and often by QB Baker Mayfield, assuming he isn't inhibited himself. Along with Shepard, Trey Palmer, Ryan Miller, Rakim Jarrett and Marquez Callaway will be the active options at the position Monday.