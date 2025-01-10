Shepard (foot/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Shepard was a full practice participant Friday, after limited sessions the previous two days. He figures to fill his usual role as the No. 3 receiver, coming off a quiet Week 18 performance in which he got just two targets despite playing 66 percent of snaps.
