Shepard didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Shepard joined the Buccaneers' top wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) as a non-participant to kick off Week 15 prep. Evans doesn't require much, if any, practice reps in order to be ready for game day, but the same can't be said for Shepard in his first full season with the team. Shepard's activity level Thursday and Friday will be key for determining his potential to suit up Sunday at the Chargers.