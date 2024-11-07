Shepard was held out of Wednesday's practice due to hamstring and hip injuries.

The Buccaneers' receiving corps is extremely banged-up at the moment, with Chris Godwin (ankle) out for the season, Mike Evans (hamstring) sidelined for at least one more game and both Shepard and Jalen McMillan (hamstring) logging DNPs to begin Week 10 prep. How the pair fares as the week continues may determine if Shepard is able to maintain his recent trend of five targets in both of the past two contests.