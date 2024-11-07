Shepard was held out of Wednesday's practice due to hamstring and hip injuries.

The Buccaneers' receiving corps is banged up at the moment, with Chris Godwin (ankle) out for the season, Mike Evans (hamstring) sidelined for at least one more game and both Shepard and Jalen McMillan (hamstring) logging absences to begin Week 10 prep. Shepard has drawn five targets in both of Tampa Bay's last two games, accruing a 7-66-0 receiving line between those contests.