Shepard didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough due to a foot injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Shepard has been regularly playing at least 60 percent of the offensive snaps this season, and this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles was no different. While Mike Evans (hamstring) was sidelined, Chris Godwin (foot) made his season debut, and Shepard finished third in snap share (45 percent) behind rookie Emeka Egbuka (89 percent) and Godwin (81 percent). The result, at least for Week 4, was modest for Shepard (2-14-0 on four targets), and he now is dealing with a health concern. Evans still wasn't practicing as of Wednesday and is expected to miss multiple games, so if Shepard is able to prove his health by the end of the week, he should resume his standing as the Buccaneers' No. 3 WR on Sunday in Seattle.