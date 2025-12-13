Shepard didn't log any snaps during the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Shepard was active for the contest, but with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan available and the rest of the Buccaneers' receiving corps also healthy, the veteran wideout failed to see the field for the first time all season. With Tez Johnson running ahead of Shepard at the moment, the latter is a fantasy non-factor.