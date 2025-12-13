Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Doesn't see field in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shepard didn't log any snaps during the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.
Shepard was active for the contest, but with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan available and the rest of the Buccaneers' receiving corps also healthy, the veteran wideout failed to see the field for the first time all season. With Tez Johnson running ahead of Shepard at the moment, the latter is a fantasy non-factor.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Non-factor again Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Minimal production in Week 13 win•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Three receptions in Week 12 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Tallies four catches in Week 11•