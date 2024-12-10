Shepard brought in four of six targets for 63 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Shepard put together another solid performance as the Buccaneers' third receiver, tying starters Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan for the team lead in receptions while checking in third in receiving yards with a figure that also qualified as a new season high. Shepard has experienced somewhat of a resurgence playing with college teammate Baker Mayfield following a forgettable and injury-plagued final three seasons with the Giants, posting a 29-287-1 line on 45 targets over 11 games, including at least four receptions in four of the last five contests.