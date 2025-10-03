Shepard (foot) practiced in full Thursday.

After missing Wednesday's walkthrough due to a foot injury, Shepard was able to handle every practice rep one day later, clearing him for Week 5 action. With Mike Evans (hamstring) expected to be out again Sunday in Seattle, Shepard is poised to remain the No. 3 wide receiver in the Buccaneers offense behind Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka, a role that's amounted to 13 catches (on 19 targets) for 167 yards and no touchdowns for him in four games this season.