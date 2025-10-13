Shepard had two receptions on three targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 30-19 win over the 49ers.

Shepard was elevated to second on the receiver depth chart after Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula) were ruled out for Sunday's tilt. Things could have opened up more for the veteran after Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) left the contest early, but it was fellow wideouts Kameron Johnson and Tez Johnson who cashed in a pair of Baker Mayfield passing touchdowns Sunday. While things didn't pan out for Shepard in Week 6 (given his elevated opportunities), Egbuka's potential absence moving forward means that Shepard is worth holding for next Monday's tilt against the Lions.