Shepard (hamstring/hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Shepard practiced just once this week, logging a limited session Friday, but he apparently showed enough to avoid an injury designation and is now set to work as Tampa's main slot receiver for another week. Fellow Bucs WR Jalen McMillan (hamstring) also returned to practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
