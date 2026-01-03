Shepard (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Shepard played a key role in the Buccaneers' offense for most of the year, but he will end up missing the final four games of the regular season. That absence has coincided with the returns of Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan from injured reserve, and Shepard will end the 2025 season with 39 catches (on 53 targets) for 371 yards and one touchdown while adding four carries for 19 yards across 13 games. The Buccaneers would clinch the NFC South division title with a win Saturday and a Falcons' loss to the Saints on Sunday, though Shepard is would be unlikely to play in the postseason, barring an injury or absence to Tampa Bay's wide receiver corps.