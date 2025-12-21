Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Healthy scratch Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shepard (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Shepard had a big role in Tampa Bay's passing game early in the campaign while the team dealt with multiple injuries among its wide-receiver corps. However, the veteran wideout didn't log any offensive snaps last week against Atlanta, which coincided with both Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan returning to action after long absences. Now that the Bucs' wideout room is almost fully healthy, Shepard may not have a role for most contests.
