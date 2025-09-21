Shepard caught four of five targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 29-27 win over the Jets.

Shepard put together his best game of the season, finishing just five yards short of rookie Emeka Egbuka's team-high total. The veteran slot receiver has an 11-153-0 line on 15 targets through Tampa Bay's first three games while taking advantage of the absence of Chris Godwin (ankle), but even if Godwin is ready to make his season debut in Week 4 against the Eagles, Shepard's role may not decrease immediately as Mike Evans left Sunday's win in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.