Shepard (foot) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Shepard thus has made a bit of progress after sitting out Wednesday's session due to a foot injury and even is ahead of last week's practice regimen, when he didn't get back on the field until Friday as a limited participant. This Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest in Dallas.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Still working through foot injury•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Records one catch in win•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Trending toward playing Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Sitting out another practice•