Shepard (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
Sidelined this past Sunday against the Panthers due to hamstring and foot injuries, Shepard is listed with only the first health concern as the Buccaneers begin Week 18 prep. How he fares on the field Thursday and Friday likely will determine whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Saints.
