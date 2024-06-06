Shepard is signing a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Shepard spent the past eight years with the Giants, playing 90 of a possible 131 regular-season games. He's had a hard time staying healthy for years now, but until last season he consistently drew targets whenever available. After catching just 10 passes in 15 games last year, the 31-year-old will compete for a depth role with Tampa Bay.