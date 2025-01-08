Shepard (foot/knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Shepard returned from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's regular-season finale, a Week 18 win over the Saints. He played 66 percent of offensive snaps and secured one of two targets for 11 yards. Now dealing with foot and knee issues, Shepard will work to get healthy in time to contribute in a depth capacity during Sunday's wild-card game against the Commanders.