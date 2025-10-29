Shepard finished with an eight-yard reception on two targets in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Saints.

With the Buccaneers placing Mike Evans (collarbone) on injured reserve prior to Sunday's game and with Chris Godwin (fibula) ruled out for the third contest in a row, Shepard appeared primed to see an expanded role in the Tampa Bay passing attack in a favorable matchup with the Saints. That ultimately didn't come to fruition, as the Buccaneers cruised to an easy win thanks to four Saints turnovers that created short fields for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who dropped back just 27 times on the day. Shepard was one of just five Tampa Bay pass catchers targeted in the win, with none eclipsing 43 receiving yards. Shepard ended up playing just 41 percent of the offensive snaps in the victory, and his role could be downsized further if Godwin and/or Jalen McMillan (neck) are able to return following the Buccaneers' Week 9 bye.