Shepard brought in one of two targets for five yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

With Chris Godwin upping his involvement in his second back from an extended absence and Tez Johnson functioning as the clear No. 3 receiver, Shepard saw just 16 snaps (26 percent) and was minimally involved. The veteran wideout's drop in playing time was alarming, considering he'd played over 40 snaps in each of the previous three games. Moreover, with Mike Evans (IR, collarbone) reportedly making progress toward a return and Godwin likely to continue ramping up in coming games, Shepard may be consistently relegated to No. 4 receiver status down the stretch.