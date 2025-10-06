Shepard finished with four receptions on five targets for 24 yards and a touchdown while losing five yards on his only rushing attempt in Sunday's 38-35 win over Seattle.

Shepard overcame a minor foot injury early in the practice week in order to suit up without restrictions in Sunday's win. The 32-year-old continued serving as the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver, occupying the vacancy left by Mike Evans (hamstring) in Weeks 4 and 5 after filling in for Chris Godwin over the team's first three contests. If Evans remains sidelined for next Sunday's tilt against the 49ers, Shepard can continue providing value in Week 6 for those in deeper formats.