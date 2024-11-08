Shepard (hamstring/hip) didn't practice Thursday.
With Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) out for the season, Mike Evans (hamstring) sitting at least one more game and Jalen McMillan (hamstring) and Shepard not practicing yet this week, the Buccaneers' receiving corps is particularly compromised at the moment. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Shepard has a chance to suit up Sunday versus the 49ers.
