Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Pacers air attack in win
Shepard brought in all three targets for 47 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-14 preseason win over the Steelers on Saturday night.
Shepard led the Buccaneers in receiving yards on a night when Mike Evans once again rested and Jalen McMillan exited with neck and head injuries. The veteran opened the game with the first-team offense, recording a seven-yard grab on the opening drive from Teddy Bridgewater and subsequently adding 13- and 27-yard catches on Tampa Bay's third possession. Shepard's surprisingly serviceable showing during the 2024 regular season (32-334-1 across 14 games) and a working relationship with Baker Mayfield that dates back to college should give him a solid path to a roster spot again, and his performance Saturday certainly didn't hurt his chances.
