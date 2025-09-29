Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Pair of catches in Week 4 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shepard brought in two of four targets for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Shepard continued to operate the No. 3 receiver since Chris Godwin's season debut was offset by Mike Evans' absence due to a hamstring injury. The veteran wideout saw a significant downturn from his season-high 80-yard output in Week 3, but given his chemistry with Baker Mayfield, Shepard has an outside chance to be a bit more productive in a Week 5 road matchup against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Hits for season-high 80 yards•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Remains involved in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Three grabs to open season•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Paces air attack in win•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Staying in Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Solid as reserve option in '24•