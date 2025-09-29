Shepard brought in two of four targets for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Shepard continued to operate the No. 3 receiver since Chris Godwin's season debut was offset by Mike Evans' absence due to a hamstring injury. The veteran wideout saw a significant downturn from his season-high 80-yard output in Week 3, but given his chemistry with Baker Mayfield, Shepard has an outside chance to be a bit more productive in a Week 5 road matchup against the Seahawks.