Shepard (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday.

After beginning Week 12 prep as limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a shoulder issue, Shepard managed to handle every practice rep one day later, thereby clearing him for Sunday's game at the Rams. Meanwhile, fellow WR Chris Godwin (fibula) finally practiced fully for the first time since he was injured Week 5, and rookie first-rounder Emeka Egbuka (illness) remained limited.