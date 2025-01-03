Shepard (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Shepard's hoping to suit up after being limited in all three of Tampa Bay's practices during the week. If the veteran wideout takes the field, he'll likely work as the third option in Tampa Bay's receiving corps behind Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan. The Buccaneers would secure a playoff berth with a win.
