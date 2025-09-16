Shepard secured all four targets for 34 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-19 win over the Texans on Monday night.

The veteran wideout finished tied for third in receptions and enjoyed the same slotting in receiving yards as well while playing on a robust 60 of 88 snaps from scrimmage. A relationship with Baker Mayfield that dates back to their college days -- and that served as the foundation for Shepard being coaxed out of semi-retirement last season -- has paid off to an extent over the first two games of the new campaign, as Shepard sports a 7-73 line on 10 targets. The 32-year-old is likely to continue seeing a handful of targets as the de facto No. 3 receiver while at least one of Chris Godwin (ankle) or Jalen McMillan (IR-neck) remains sidelined.