Shepard (foot/knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Shepard maintained his activity level from Wednesday's walkthrough, giving him one more opportunity to return to full participant this week. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday night's wild-card game versus the Commanders.
