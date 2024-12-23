Shepard (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Shepard came up lame at the end of a 14-yard run in the third quarter and grabbed at his hamstring. He was ruled out shortly thereafter. Shepard caught one of three targets for 20 yards prior to the injury but also had two drops, including one that hit him right in the numbers on fourth down in the first quarter.
