Shepard brought in his only target for a 16-yard gain in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.
Shepard played through the foot issue that had hampered him during the practice week, but he took a back seat to Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan during the high-scoring win. However, Shepard still logged a solid 32 snaps and remains firmly entrenched in the No. 3 receiver role heading into a Week 16 road matchup against the Cowboys.
