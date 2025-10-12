Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Set for No. 2 duties Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shepard is set to operate as the Buccaneers' No. 2 receiver in Sunday's game against the 49ers due to Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (lower leg) both being ruled inactive for the contest, per Scott Smith of the team's official site.
Shepard warmed up for his projected expanded role by recording his first touchdown since Week 5 of last season in last Sunday's win over the Seahawks. The veteran has remained healthy over his season-plus in Tampa Bay and shown he still has plenty to offer in the process, and he'll enter Sunday's matchup against the 49ers with a 17-191-1 receiving line on 24 targets.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Nabs first TD reception of 2025•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Full practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: DNP due to foot issue•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Pair of catches in Week 4 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Hits for season-high 80 yards•
-
Buccaneers' Sterling Shepard: Remains involved in Week 2 win•