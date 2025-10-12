Shepard is set to operate as the Buccaneers' No. 2 receiver in Sunday's game against the 49ers due to Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (lower leg) both being ruled inactive for the contest, per Scott Smith of the team's official site.

Shepard warmed up for his projected expanded role by recording his first touchdown since Week 5 of last season in last Sunday's win over the Seahawks. The veteran has remained healthy over his season-plus in Tampa Bay and shown he still has plenty to offer in the process, and he'll enter Sunday's matchup against the 49ers with a 17-191-1 receiving line on 24 targets.