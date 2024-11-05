Shepard brought in four of five targets for 48 yards and rushed twice for 21 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

The veteran wideout was thrust into a key role with Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) and Jalen McMillan (hamstring) all out, and Shepard finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the Buccaneers. Shepard's catch total also was a season high, while his yardage tally was his second highest of the campaign. With a short week before Sunday's Week 10 home matchup against the 49ers, Shepard will be ticketed for another expanded role even if McMillan suits up, considering Evans will sit out through the Week 11 bye.