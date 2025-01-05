Shepard (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Shepard was limited in practice throughout the week after sitting out the Week 17 game against the Panthers, and he apparently corroborated his health sufficiently to garner active status for Tampa Bay's must-win regular-season finale. Shepard's return to the No. 3 receiver spot Sunday will thrust Ryan Miller back into a No. 4 role versus New Orleans.