Shepard (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 15 game against the Chargers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Shepard was trending upward entering the weekend after managing to get in a limited practice Friday, and his availability is now confirmed. The veteran wideout has settled in nicely as a complementary pass-catching option in the wake of Chris Godwin's season-ending ankle injury, recording a 21-194 line on 33 targets over the last six contests.